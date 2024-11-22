GACHAGUA-allied Senator blasts MPs for giving RUTO a standing ovation after he cancelled Adani deals a few hours after they jealously supported the deals





Friday, November 22, 2024 - Nyandarua Senator Methu Kaba Muhia has accused MPs of hypocrisy after they gave President William Ruto a standing ovation for cancelling the controversial Adani deals to take over Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and KETRACO

The former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua-allied Senator noted that it was strange for the MPs to support the deals and unanimously change their stance within a short time.

Muhia also referenced the 2024 Finance Bill where the MPs voted to pass the Bill only for Ruto to drop it later following massive protests.

"You defend Adani in the morning but stand to clap when Adani deals are cancelled in the afternoon. There is a problem in the National Assembly.”

“Vote for the Finance bill and later in the afternoon, stand to clap when Bw. Mkubwa declines to assent," the Senator said.

This comes hours after Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa questioned whether Kenya will suffer any consequences as a result of cancelling Adani Group's deals with JKIA and Ketraco.

In a statement on Thursday, he said the Senate Committee on Roads and Transport will be interrogating the deals following its cancellations by President William Ruto.

Karungo who serves as the committee's chairperson said they will be seeking to establish if Kenya lost any money as a result of cancelling the deals.

During his State of the Nation Address, Ruto cancelled agreements with the Adani Group over corruption following the indictment of Adani's founder, Gautam Adani, by U.S. authorities for alleged fraud and bribery.

