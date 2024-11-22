GACHAGUA-allied Senator blasts MPs for giving RUTO a standing ovation after he cancelled Adani deals a few hours after they jealously supported the deals

Friday, November 22, 2024 - Nyandarua Senator Methu Kaba Muhia has accused MPs of hypocrisy after they gave President William Ruto a standing ovation for cancelling the controversial Adani deals to take over Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and KETRACO
The former Deputy President Rigathi
Gachagua-allied Senator noted that it was strange for the MPs to support the deals and
unanimously change their stance within a short time.
Muhia also referenced the 2024 Finance Bill
where the MPs voted to pass the Bill only for Ruto to drop it later following
massive protests.
"You defend Adani in the morning but
stand to clap when Adani deals are cancelled in the afternoon. There is a
problem in the National Assembly.”
“Vote for the Finance bill and later in the
afternoon, stand to clap when Bw. Mkubwa declines to assent," the Senator
said.
This comes hours after Kiambu Senator Karungo
Thang'wa questioned whether Kenya will suffer any consequences as a result of
cancelling Adani Group's deals with JKIA and Ketraco.
In a statement on Thursday, he said the Senate
Committee on Roads and Transport will be interrogating the deals following its
cancellations by President William Ruto.
Karungo who serves as the committee's chairperson
said they will be seeking to establish if Kenya lost any money as a result of
cancelling the deals.
During his State of the Nation Address, Ruto
cancelled agreements with the Adani Group over corruption following the
indictment of Adani's founder, Gautam Adani, by U.S. authorities for alleged
fraud and bribery.
