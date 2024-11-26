Senator AARON CHERUIYOT almost confronted President RUTO in anger after SHA deduction – Look!





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot narrated how he almost confronted President William Ruto after his first deduction of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) from his monthly salary.

Speaking at Kipsitet Primary School in Kericho County during an Interdenominational church service, Cheruiyot admitted he was at first apprehensive about the new government health scheme.

"To be honest, this is not an easy burden to bear," the Senator said.

"When NHIF (National Health Insurance Fund) was in place, I was only deducted a Ksh1700 from my Ksh1 million salary. But when my October salary came in, I almost texted you, Mr President. I was deducted Ksh32,000."

"But when I remembered the money was going to help an underprivileged Kenyan who voted for me, I said okay because I would rather the money help ordinary Kenyans," he added.

The Senator further urged Kericho residents to register for the new SHIF, which was recently rebranded to Taifa Care, as the government aims to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Cheruiyot further faulted the previous NHIF which he claims was subject to rampant corruption and malpractice - which he believes would be eradicated through SHIF's modern claims management system (CMS).

The Kenyan DAILY POST