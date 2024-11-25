Embattled Governor KAWIRA MWANGAZA beats the rest to emerge among the top performing governors – Look!





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 – Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has been ranked among the top ten best-performing governors of 2024, according to Politrack Africa's mid-term evaluation.

In the ratings for the most Transformative Governor of 2024, Kawira Mwangaza was ranked 7th out of the 47 elected governors in the country despite the many infighting and wrangles in Meru which have seen her impeached three times by the County Assembly.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa topped the list with 76.5%, followed by Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki with 75.1%.

The third and fourth positions were taken by Narok County Governor Patrick Ole Ntuntu at 73.2 per cent and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi at 70.7 per cent respectively.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang was ranked sixth at 68.9 per cent while Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga was assigned position six with 68.9 per cent.

Mwangaza was ranked 7th with 68.2 per cent whereas Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo followed at position 8 with 66.2 per cent.

Positions nine and ten were taken by Isiolo County Governor Abdi Ibrahim Hassan with 65.4 per cent and Siaya Governor James Orengo with 63.8 per cent respectively.

According to the poll that examined the performance of governors in Kenya for the year 2024, the participants were questioned on governor performance satisfaction, public participation, as well as compliance with county planning as per the County Governments Act 2012 among other questions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST