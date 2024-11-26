See the deplorable conditions of MUTOMO GK PRISON in Kitui County (PHOTOs & VIDEO).





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Police officers serving at Mutomo GK Prison in Kitui County have raised concerns about deteriorating conditions at the facility, with some alleging mistreatment by the Officer in Charge.

These officers who spoke out anonymously for fear of reprisal have detailed issues ranging from poor infrastructure to frustrations in their working environment.

From photos and videos we received, the state of the prison appears badly dilapidated with walls that seem on the verge of collapse and insufficient equipment for basic operations.



The sleeping quarters for officers are cramped and poorly maintained offering no comfort or dignity.



The overall environment reflects a place neglected by those responsible for its upkeep leaving officers to operate in conditions that are both demoralizing and unsafe.





Unlivable Conditions at Mutomo GK Prison Leave Officers Demoralized



Police officers serving at Mutomo GK Prison in Kitui County have raised concerns about deteriorating conditions at the facility, with some alleging mistreatment by the Officer in Charge.



These officers who… pic.twitter.com/fWuIvy9x5D — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) November 24, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.