See what these robbers were caught on CCTV doing in Rongai as insecurity escalates in the country (VIDEO).





Sunday, November 24, 2024 - A business owner is counting losses after two robbers broke into his gaming shop at night and stole TVs.

In the footage, the robbers, are seen gaining access into the shop, before making away with the huge TV screens.

The victim has reported the theft incident to the police and a manhunt for the robbers is underway.

Sharing the footage on his X account, Nyakundi wrote, “The owner of a gaming shop in Ongata Rongai near Nazarene is seeking help after robbers broke into the premises and stole TVs.

"The victim has requested the public to come forward with any information that could help identify the culprits responsible for the theft,’’

