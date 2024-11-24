A former elder at BISHOP KIENGEI’s JCM church claims his life is in danger after he left the church and exposed dark secrets! Is this church a cult?





Sunday, November 24, 2024 - Another scandal has rocked Bishop Ben Kiengei’s JCM church after Jeff Mathai, a former elder, alleged that his life is in danger after exposing alleged dark secrets within the church.

Mathai alleged that he left Kiengei’s church after he discovered that it was a cult.

They reportedly went to Mombasa for dark spirits and formed a ‘Brotherhood Group’.

After the Mombasa visit, his life took a turn for the worse.

He would give all his money to Kiengei to the extent that his businesses almost collapsed.

He also almost abandoned his family to concentrate on church activities.

Mathai alleges that Elias Njau, a church elder at Kiengei’s church and a member of the alleged brotherhood, wanted to sacrifice his wife for riches and powers.

Njau was also in Mombasa when they went to get dark spirits.

Mathai now claims that his life is in danger after he left Kiengei’s church and exposed the dark secrets.

He has reported the threats at Ruiru Police Station after some unidentified people started sending him death threats and following him.













Here is the live stream where the former church elder exposed dark secrets about Kiengei’s church.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.