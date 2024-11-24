Did UDA Senator VERONICA MAINA warn RUTO against Adani deals, SHA, and impeaching GACHAGUA? Surprising revelations emerge

Sunday, November 24, 2024 - Nominated Senator Veronica Maina has dismissed allegations that she is opposing President William Ruto’s administration.
This is after it emerged that she had opposed various government projects.
According to unverified reports,
Senator Maina warned the President against dismissing former Deputy
President Rigathi Gachagua from office.
The posts on social media also
alleged that she cautioned Ruto against proceeding with deals involving the
Adani Group.
Additionally, it was claimed
that the UDA Senator had advised the president against implementing the Social
Health Authority (SHA).
Despite these warnings, it is
said that Ruto chose to ignore her advice.
“I had warned President William
Ruto on impeaching Deputy President Rigathi, bringing the Adani, SHA, and
university funding models. Now see, everything is falling apart,” read part of
the flagged post.
"Today I have visited
various parts of Murang'a County, and sincerely, President William Ruto, ground
ni mbaya. I think for us to be re-elected, we must have our own party and
not UDA in Mt Kenya," the fake post read further.
However, in a statement
yesterday, Maina described the allegations against her as false propaganda.
She emphasised that she remains
clear-minded and is focused on addressing the challenges within the legislative
branch of the government.
Additionally, the nominated
senator expressed her commitment to supporting President Ruto's administration
in ensuring the nation's success.
While clarifying the
allegations, the lawmaker noted that she would not spend her energy addressing
the fake reports that she claimed were skewed to taint her image amidst close
ties with the Head of State.
Senator Veronica Maina was forced
to clarify the allegations following concerns by a section of Kenyans who took
to social media to question the credibility of the online posts shared using
the senator's name.
