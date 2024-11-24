Did UDA Senator VERONICA MAINA warn RUTO against Adani deals, SHA, and impeaching GACHAGUA? Surprising revelations emerge





Sunday, November 24, 2024 - Nominated Senator Veronica Maina has dismissed allegations that she is opposing President William Ruto’s administration.

This is after it emerged that she had opposed various government projects.

According to unverified reports, Senator Maina warned the President against dismissing former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from office.

The posts on social media also alleged that she cautioned Ruto against proceeding with deals involving the Adani Group.

Additionally, it was claimed that the UDA Senator had advised the president against implementing the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Despite these warnings, it is said that Ruto chose to ignore her advice.

“I had warned President William Ruto on impeaching Deputy President Rigathi, bringing the Adani, SHA, and university funding models. Now see, everything is falling apart,” read part of the flagged post.

"Today I have visited various parts of Murang'a County, and sincerely, President William Ruto, ground ni mbaya. I think for us to be re-elected, we must have our own party and not UDA in Mt Kenya," the fake post read further.

However, in a statement yesterday, Maina described the allegations against her as false propaganda.

She emphasised that she remains clear-minded and is focused on addressing the challenges within the legislative branch of the government.

Additionally, the nominated senator expressed her commitment to supporting President Ruto's administration in ensuring the nation's success.

While clarifying the allegations, the lawmaker noted that she would not spend her energy addressing the fake reports that she claimed were skewed to taint her image amidst close ties with the Head of State.

Senator Veronica Maina was forced to clarify the allegations following concerns by a section of Kenyans who took to social media to question the credibility of the online posts shared using the senator's name.

