Kimeumana as OSCAR SUDI threatens to expose cartels in RUTO’s Government benefitting from lucrative tenders – Look!





Sunday, November 10, 2024 - Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has threatened to spill the beans on the cartels in President William Ruto’s government who are benefitting from lucrative tenders.

In an explosive Facebook update, Sudi hinted at an upcoming exposé that will reveal ranking government officials who are flouting their codes of conduct to do business with the state.

According to Sudi, certain heads of corporations and parastatals had taken advantage of their positions to hijack the government's procurement operations.

He further revealed that the accused people were not trading directly but hiding behind proxies and partners.

Sudi implied that he took the time to probe the workings of the procurement departments in the state bodies and ministries.

"I'm finalising on an earthshaking report that will expose government officers, majorly heads of procurement in parastatals and ministries who are favouring their own companies under proxies to scoop multimillion government tenders," he said.

He pointed out that through their shady undertakings, the bureaucrats were discriminating against qualified businessmen who sought to supply to the government.

"These well-known individuals are discriminating against and mistreating legit businessmen by locking them out of public government tenders despite being qualified.”

“I will be calling out these culprits one by one who has our ministries in a chokehold," said Sudi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST