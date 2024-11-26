See what OMTATAH told RUTO’s allies CHERARGEI and OKANG’O for telling him to stop daydreaming over his 2027 presidential bid





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Busia County Senator Okiya Omtatah has told off critics dismissing his 2027 presidential bid over what they have claimed a lack of numbers.

In response to politician Fredrick Okango, Omtatah stated that while politics has often been seen as a numbers game, he holds the belief that it is also about offering new ideas and uniting Kenyans around shared values.

According to Omtatah, true change begins with challenging the status quo, which the lawmaker says he is fully committed to.

He further urged his critics to stop dismissing him and instead join hands and work toward a future where leadership is defined by vision instead of tribal numbers.

“Dreams are indeed vital, but so is the courage to act on them. While politics has often been seen as a numbers game, I believe it’s also about offering new ideas and uniting Kenyans around shared values. True change begins with challenging the status quo, and I’m committed to that journey.

"Let’s work toward a future where leadership is defined by vision, not just tribal numbers,” Omtatah stated.

Okango had on Saturday dismissed Omtatah’s presidential ambitions for what he termed as a lack of a solid ethnic voting bloc or widespread national appeal.

Nandi senator Samson Cherargei had also dismissed Omtatah’s 2027 presidential bid on grounds that he needed an established voting bloc and at least Ksh7 billion to run a successful campaign.

Cheragei also argued that Omtatah needs a grassroots network that isn’t even aware of social media existence.

