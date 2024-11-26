Senator THANG’WA now reveals the real reason GACHAGUA donated Sh1 million to a church after Catholic Church rejected RUTO’s millions





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua recently donated Ksh1 million to a church amid the controversy surrounding political donations to religious institutions.

However, according to Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa, there is a valid reason behind Gachagua’s contribution, which came at a time when politicians were under intense scrutiny over their monetary inputs to churches.

Speaking at the ACK St. James Cathedral in Kiambu, Thang’wa clarified that Gachagua had made a promise to the church long before the debate surrounding church donations by politicians.

According to the Senator, the Ksh1 million donation was made by Gachagua in good faith and would support the ongoing construction works.

“We have had to fear because we saw some people taking cash donations to church and they were returned," the Senator explained.

"The church wrote to the president and his people but the former deputy president was not involved. He (Gachagua) was here previously and announced he owed you money for paint. He gave me Ksh1 million, which I have kept since October 27. So he has kept his promise, which he made a long time ago."

The latest move from Gachagua came just days after the Soweto Catholic Church was ordered to refund donations made by President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

While rejecting the President's cash gift, Metropolitan Archbishop Most Rev. Philip Anyolo said the donations violated the Public Fundraising Appeals Bill.

The Archbishop also discouraged politicians from using the church to seek political mileage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST