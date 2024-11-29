See what GACHAGUA told Senator KARUNGO WA THANG’WA after an assassination attempt on his life yesterday





Friday, November 29, 2024 - Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang’wa has assured Kenyans that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is fine following yesterday’s attack at a funeral in Limuru, Kiambu County.

Speaking earlier today, the Senator revealed he had a phone conversation with Gachagua moments after the attack in which goons attempted to assassinate him in broad daylight.

He noted that the former DP informed him about an invitation to attend another burial ceremony in Murang’a.

According to Karung’o, despite yesterday’s attack that left several people injured, Gachagua assured him that he would attend the burial event scheduled to take place in Murang’a on Friday, November 29.

While opining on Gachagua’s current security crisis, the Senator disclosed a plan to compel President William Ruto’s administration to offer him (Gachagua) much-needed protection.

“I talked to him and he is alright... he told me he had been invited to a burial event in Murang’a and would be attending the event,” said Karung’o Wa Thang’wa.

The Senator further said he would be appearing at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nyeri to detail yesterday's incident that led to damage of property.

The lawmaker revealed that he had been summoned by the DCI officers to shed light on the commotion that happened in Limuru yesterday in which Gachagua was attacked.

