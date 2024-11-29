The moment Syokimau MCA DANIEL MUTINDA was forced to seek police protection after locals forced him to walk through muddy roads (VIDEO).





Friday, November 29, 2024 - There was drama after angry residents of Syokimau/Mlolomgo Ward forced their Member of County Assembly (MCA) to wade through muddy roads in a bid to show the deplorable state of the estate.

In videos shared on social media, the area residents – mostly composed of boda boda riders - can be seen forcing their MCA Daniel Mutinda, who is in a suit and official shoes, to also tread the same paths and witness their frustrations first-hand.

Syokimau/Mlolongo Ward MCA Daniel Mutinda confronted by angry residents over the deplorable state of roads and deteriorating living standards in the area. pic.twitter.com/uxD09IcKC0 — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) November 28, 2024

Mutinda was forced to seek help from the police after the situation escalated.

In the video, the embattled MCA can been promising to deliver his promises as police guard him.

“We will walk together through this journey and I will deliver my promises to you,” the MCA is heard saying while sandwiched between police officers.

The Mlolongo MCA had to call the Police for protection! pic.twitter.com/CthKaE21Mx — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 28, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.