“RUTO’s Government doesn’t even respect the dead” – GACHAGUA says after alleged state-sponsored goons attacked him and disrupted a funeral ceremony in Limuru.

Friday, November 29, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said President William Ruto has no respect for the dead and the believed family.
This after alleged state-sponsored goons caused chaos in Limuru, disrupting and chasing away mourners, including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang’wa.
Vehicles were stoned, tents were
uprooted, and seats were broken, leaving several people injured and property
damaged.
Speaking on Thursday after the
incident, Gachagua said
a specific group followed him as he went to his car, which they proceeded to
attack with stones and iron bars.
“This is a
very sad state of affairs and a major low for the State, who were clearly
complicit in these actions,” he said.
The former
DP said he was driven out of the venue under a hail of stones.
"We
will not be scared away from standing with Kenyans who need us to support them
in their moments of need. We just expect such a terrible moment of shame will
not be repeated,” he added.
Gachagua
regretted that the family of the deceased had to run to safety despite their
profound grief.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments