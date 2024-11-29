“RUTO’s Government doesn’t even respect the dead” – GACHAGUA says after alleged state-sponsored goons attacked him and disrupted a funeral ceremony in Limuru.





Friday, November 29, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said President William Ruto has no respect for the dead and the believed family.

This after alleged state-sponsored goons caused chaos in Limuru, disrupting and chasing away mourners, including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang’wa.

Vehicles were stoned, tents were uprooted, and seats were broken, leaving several people injured and property damaged.

Speaking on Thursday after the incident, Gachagua said a specific group followed him as he went to his car, which they proceeded to attack with stones and iron bars.

“This is a very sad state of affairs and a major low for the State, who were clearly complicit in these actions,” he said.

The former DP said he was driven out of the venue under a hail of stones.

"We will not be scared away from standing with Kenyans who need us to support them in their moments of need. We just expect such a terrible moment of shame will not be repeated,” he added.

Gachagua regretted that the family of the deceased had to run to safety despite their profound grief.”

