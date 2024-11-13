See what DCI has said after allegedly blocking former DP RIGATHI GACHAGUA from attending a church service in Nairobi

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dismissed reports that its detectives attempted to block former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from attending a church service in Nairobi.
In a statement, DCI detectives
termed the allegations as false and misleading, adding that the claims
were aimed at misrepresenting their actions and intentions.
According to the detectives, the
DCI operates within the parameters established by the rule of law and has
consistently affirmed its commitment to refraining from interference in the
liberties of individuals and institutions.
While distancing itself from the
allegations, the DCI noted that the claims that they were unable to obtain a
comment from the officers were incorrect.
"We want to clarify that
these allegations are entirely false and seem to be aimed at misrepresenting
the actions and intentions of the DCI. We urge those spreading the rumours to
verify facts, present balanced perspectives, and handle sensitive topics
carefully," read part of the statement by the DCI.
"The Directorate of
Criminal Investigations provided a prompt response, reaffirming the DCI's commitment
to respecting the autonomy of religious institutions and the writer
acknowledged receipt of this response," the statement added.
According to reports, the
founder of the church where Gachagua had been invited told
the congregation that the government had tried to cancel his appearance,
claiming that hosting him would amount to incitement and would disrupt peace in
the area.
However, he stood his ground,
insisting that Gachagua's presence at his church did not have any ulterior
motive.
