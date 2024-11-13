See what DCI has said after allegedly blocking former DP RIGATHI GACHAGUA from attending a church service in Nairobi





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dismissed reports that its detectives attempted to block former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from attending a church service in Nairobi.

In a statement, DCI detectives termed the allegations as false and misleading, adding that the claims were aimed at misrepresenting their actions and intentions.

According to the detectives, the DCI operates within the parameters established by the rule of law and has consistently affirmed its commitment to refraining from interference in the liberties of individuals and institutions.

While distancing itself from the allegations, the DCI noted that the claims that they were unable to obtain a comment from the officers were incorrect.

"We want to clarify that these allegations are entirely false and seem to be aimed at misrepresenting the actions and intentions of the DCI. We urge those spreading the rumours to verify facts, present balanced perspectives, and handle sensitive topics carefully," read part of the statement by the DCI.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations provided a prompt response, reaffirming the DCI's commitment to respecting the autonomy of religious institutions and the writer acknowledged receipt of this response," the statement added.

According to reports, the founder of the church where Gachagua had been invited told the congregation that the government had tried to cancel his appearance, claiming that hosting him would amount to incitement and would disrupt peace in the area.

However, he stood his ground, insisting that Gachagua's presence at his church did not have any ulterior motive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST