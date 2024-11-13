Forget the rumours, this is the real reason SHA CEO ELIJAH WACHIRA was 'fired' after only 6 months





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Acting Social Health Authority (SHA) CEO Elijah Wachira has been suspended for 90 days over gross misconduct.

In a letter by SHA Chairperson Dr. Abdi Mohamed, Wachira was directed to proceed on compulsory leave immediately to allow for investigations into his professional conduct.

While on compulsory leave, Wachira would be entitled to all his current remuneration and still enjoy benefits.

The Board accused Wachira of going against its commitment to clearing the SHA pending bills since it was rolled out as its first assignment towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“As its first assignment towards UHC attainment, it has been critical to pursue the clearance of these pending bills as they also disburse claims on time to avoid payment backlogs. 50% of the 19 B pending bills have been cleared in just over one month, a historic fete since the advent of SHA.

“It therefore is a concern when the Acting CEO, Mr. Elijah Wachira takes actions that not only go against this effort but put the delivery of health care services at risk despite the government’s best effort by diverting resources to a tune of 1.6 B earmarked for offsetting debt to public government facilities almost leading to paralysis of healthcare on account of pending bills,” said the board.

Wachira was further accused of bungling the transition from NHIF to SHA, as well as frustrating outstanding debt payments to health facilities.

He has since denied all accusations leveled against him and his next course of action remains to be seen.

The Board named Robert Ingasira, the current Financial Services Director, as Wachira’s replacement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST