Forget the rumours, this is the real reason SHA CEO ELIJAH WACHIRA was 'fired' after only 6 months

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Acting Social Health Authority (SHA) CEO Elijah Wachira has been suspended for 90 days over gross misconduct.
In a letter by SHA Chairperson Dr. Abdi Mohamed, Wachira was directed to
proceed on compulsory leave immediately to allow for investigations into his
professional conduct.
While on compulsory leave, Wachira would be entitled to all his
current remuneration and still enjoy benefits.
The Board accused Wachira of going against its commitment to clearing
the SHA pending bills since it was rolled out as its first assignment
towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC).
“As its first assignment towards UHC attainment, it has been critical to
pursue the clearance of these pending bills as they also disburse claims on
time to avoid payment backlogs. 50% of the 19 B pending bills have been cleared
in just over one month, a historic fete since the advent of SHA.
“It therefore is a concern when the Acting CEO, Mr. Elijah Wachira takes
actions that not only go against this effort but put the delivery of health
care services at risk despite the government’s best effort by diverting
resources to a tune of 1.6 B earmarked for offsetting debt to public government
facilities almost leading to paralysis of healthcare on account of pending
bills,” said the board.
Wachira was further accused of bungling the transition from NHIF to
SHA, as well as frustrating outstanding debt payments to health facilities.
He has since denied all accusations leveled against him and his next
course of action remains to be seen.
The Board named Robert Ingasira, the current Financial Services
Director, as Wachira’s replacement.
