See how RUTO’s advisor MOSES KURIA was humiliated while addressing mourners in Murang’a (VIDEO)





Sunday, November 24, 2024 - President William Ruto's Chief Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, faced a cold reception in Murang’a during the funeral service of the late nominated MCA Mark Wainaina on Saturday.

It all started when Kuria was allowed to address mourners during the funeral service of the late politician.

While Kuria was midway through his speech, mourners started heckling him forcing a pastor to interrupt by singing a hymn, cutting off his address.

Kuria persisted in delivering his message, but the clergyman continued singing the popular hymn 'What a Friend We Have in Jesus', disrupting his speech even further

"No, I will keep talking. I will talk," Kuria kept saying.

The senior economic advisor's attempts were in vain as the clergyman's singing drowned out his voice.

Sensing the mood, the mourners rose to their feet and joined the preacher in singing the hymn.

At the same event, an emissary for Kithure Kindiki faced jeers from the mourners as soon as the written tribute was linked to the Deputy President.

This is level of petty is admirable.

Moses Kuria ameanza kuongea upuzi wakaanza kuimba wimbo za golden bells.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yDNog52biF — Eve Maina (@evenmaina) November 23, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST