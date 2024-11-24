RUTO and KINDIKI face humiliation during a funeral in MURANG’A as mourners reject their speeches (VIDEO)





Sunday, November 24, 2024 - Murang’a County residents on Saturday rejected speeches from President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, delivered by their emissaries during the burial of nominated MCA Mark Wainaina.

The procession and service at the Kirogo grounds had been smooth until a representative of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki took the stage to convey the DP's message of condolence.

Kindiki's emissary faced protests from the mourners, who jeered as soon as he mentioned the tribute was from the deputy president.

He was determined to bulldoze the tribute through the noise, but the hecklers got out of hand, prompting intervention from a member of the clergy presiding over the funeral service.

The clergyman, after calming the audience, asked the speaker to hand Kindiki's speech directly to the family.

Perhaps on noting the hostility, Governor Irungu Kang'ata also handed President William Ruto's speech to the family, which he would have otherwise read in front of the mourners.

The Kenyan DAILY POST