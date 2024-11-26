See how RIGATHI GACHAGUA mocked DP KITHURE KINDIKI in Murang’a





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachgaua has blasted his successor Kithure Kindiki, saying the man is unlikely to challenge President William Ruto’s decisions if they are contrary to the wishes of Kenyans

Speaking at a church service in Murang’a on Sunday, Gachagua claimed he was the only one bold enough to challenge Ruto, opposing the oppression of ordinary Kenyans.

Gachagua suggested that his successor is merely an employee of the president, obligated to uphold the head of state’s decisions regardless of their impact on the country.

"I want to ask our government: We were elected by the people, so let us listen to them.

"I was the only one speaking in the government. The one who was given my seat can't speak because he is the president's employee.

"There is nothing he can do. They say what the president says," Gachagua said.

