QuickMart Supermarket Ruaka branch manager PETER MUINDI accused of preying on female staff - Ladies are suffering in silence and have to give in to his demands.





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Peter Muindi, one of the managers at QuickMart Supermarket Ruaka branch, is on the spot for reportedly preying on female staff and subjecting them to a toxic working environment.

Reports indicate that Muindi demands ‘special favours’ from ladies to get them employed and promoted at the leading supermarket.

However, some of the ladies are duped after giving in to his demands.

According to a former staff at the Ruaka branch, few ladies turn down Muindi’s demands because they are desperate to safeguard their jobs and get promotions.

At times, the rogue manager, whose appetite for women is well-known, fires male employees for no reason and replaces them with ladies.

Read some of the confessions from former QuickMart employees.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.