MIGUNA MIGUNA asks RAILA ODINGA tough questions after the ADANI GROUP was indicted by the U.S. over corruption and bribery.





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has criticized former Prime Minister Raila Odinga following the indictment of India's Adani Group by the U.S. government over bribery allegations.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani was indicted by a New York court last week over allegations of bribing Indian government officials to secure energy tenders.

In Kenya, Adani Group had secured a multi-billion shilling tender for the renovation of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and other contracts in the Ministry of Energy.

Raila Odinga is on record defending Adani, stating that the Indian firm has no history of corruption.

Miguna Miguna, a fierce critic of Raila Odinga, urged the former Prime Minister, whom he nicknamed "conman," to respond following Gautam Adani's indictment by the U.S. government.

“Conman @RailaOdingaDEFENDED and PRAISED the criminal Gautam Adani and was BRIBED to SUPPORT the CROOKED take over of JKIA.

"Where is the greedy cowardly conman now hiding?” Miguna stated

