See how OPARANYA behaved when RUTO nominated him to the Cabinet – KALONZO spills the beans.





Sunday, November 10, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed how former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya behaved when President William Ruto nominated him to the cabinet.

Oparanya was among five Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders appointed as cabinet secretaries by President Ruto, in an effort to quell the Gen Z protests that had challenged his administration..

Kalonzo on Saturday divulged that he was in his office with Oparanya when a phone call for the latter to be named a CS came in.

According to Kalonzo, Oparanya was uneasy throughout as he anticipated the call.

“When he was being nominated, I was with him in my office. He showed me the call and asked me to leave before returning.

"He promised me he would return soon, but he left and never came back. And I understood him," Kalonzo recalled.

Oparanya is currently the cooperatives and MSMEs cabinet secretary.

