Looting galore as a senior county official from Western Kenya is nabbed at the airport with stacks of undeclared cash, forcing a higher power to intervene.





Sunday, November 10, 2024 - Local media reports that a senior county official from Western Kenya was this week nabbed at the airport with stacks of undeclared cash he could barely explain.

When he realized the anti-corruption team was hot on his heels, he quickly called the real owner of the loot, begging for his rescue.

Some officials at the airport suggested he part with a 40 percent “tip” but it turns out the boss,a Nairobi bigwig’, wasn’t about to lose a shilling.

A high power intervened, prompting the officials at the airport to let the official stroll out with every coin intact.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.