DRAMA as a Former IEBC Commissioner is embroiled in a legal dispute with a witch doctor - Details of the bizarre case at Vihiga Law Courts.





Sunday, November 10, 2024 - A former IEBC commissioner is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with a witch doctor at Vihiga Law Courts.

She maintains that she did not receive a reappointment from the Ruto administration as the witch doctor had promised, despite paying for the services.



It’s fascinating to realize that our belief systems as a society are intricately balanced between culture and religion, regardless of our educational backgrounds and social standings.



This contrasts sharply with the common misconception that such beliefs are solely the domain of the lower class and less educated individuals.



I was particularly struck by the unique nature of this case in the sense that it involves a woman of high social standing, who previously held two major government roles.



First as an IEBC commissioner and later as an ambassador during Uhuru Kenyatta’s second term; and one would wonder why such a respectable character would stoop to that level of ignorance and mediocrity.



Earlier this year, the woman reportedly sought the services of the well-known witch doctor in Vihiga.

She wanted the witch doctor to perform good luck rituals to help her regain her ambassadorial position in the Ruto government after she was recalled shortly after the new administration took office.



Regrettably, she claims that these services did not lead to her reappointment, and she is now engaged in a serious court battle with the witch doctor, demanding a refund for the expenses she incurred for services that she claims did not yield any results.



According to the case file, she states that she paid for the services and, owing to her standing in society, secretly visited the witch doctor’s shrine multiple times, where various rituals were conducted with the promise of her reinstatement upon completion of the processes.



The hearing for her case is scheduled for the end of November this year at the Vihiga Law Courts.

By Cyprian Nyakundi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.