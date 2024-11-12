See how detectives use KPLC meter numbers to track and find suspects - They get the exact location.





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - It is now emerging that DCI officers use KPLC meter numbers to track and find suspects on their radar.

According to Shad Khalif who was arrested several times during anti-government protests and bundled into DCI Subarus, he saw a notebook and tore off a page while in the boot.

He later found out that DCI officers use KPLC meter numbers to track suspects and find their exact locations.

Once the detectives get the suspect’s phone number, they search KPLC paybill payments to identify the meter number.

Then get the meter location from KPLC which is accurate to the house number and then swing into action.

See Shad’s post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.