This was the actual design of KHALIGRAPH JONE’s mansion but he reportedly locked the architect out of the project - Blame it on the contractor (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - There is an emerging story on the design vs implementation in Khaligraph Jone’s multi-million housing project in Ngong, which has sparked a huge debate on social media.

The architect who designed the rapper's mansion is reportedly among the best in town but he was reportedly locked out of the project.

Khaligraph chose to work with the contractor without consulting the architect

The contractor built him a residential mansion that resembles a mall.

See the post by a city architect.

