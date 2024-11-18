See the 18-word coded message GACHAGUA sent RUTO after he was snubbed at the Embu event





Monday, November 18, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua sent a message to the people of Embu after a bittersweet event during the installation of Rev. Peter Kimani as Catholic Bishop.

In an unexpected twist of fate, Rigathi Gachagua found himself sharing the stage with President William Ruto, his successor Kithure Kindiki, and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Gachagua was seated at a separate tent from other dignitaries, albeit next to other leaders including his die-hard ally Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba.

There were no pleasantries exchanged between Gachagua and the Head of State - which clearly showed that there was no love lost between the two parties, one month after the former was impeached.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, who was the host of the event, gave all notable leaders a chance to address the crowd, except Gachagua, who lived up to his vow a few weeks ago where he claimed people from his region tend to ‘stay quiet and peaceful’ when wronged.

When he rose to speak, Ruto also completely failed to acknowledge Gachagua’s presence and instead focused on more pressing issues in his speech.

However, despite the gloom, Gachagua received a thunderous reception from the hundreds of ordinary Kenyans in attendance.

Through his social media, Gachagua acknowledged the Embu crowd as he sent them a message of appreciation.

“Thank you so much the people of Embu for the love and warm reception. I love you too,” Gachagua declared while sharing a video of the thunderous applause he received during the event.

The Kenyan DAILY POST