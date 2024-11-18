Power is transient! GACHAGUA blasts RUTO for attacking Catholic Bishops for telling him to stop lying to Kenyans





Monday, November 18, 2024 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has criticized President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza allies for attacking Catholic Bishops after they spoke out against his administration.

This is after the Bishops accused Ruto of unfulfilled promises and lying to Kenyans.

In a scathing speech, Gachagua cautioned Ruto and his UDA minions against targeting church leaders, drawing parallels to similar actions he observed during the late President Daniel Arap Moi's regime.

"That culture of being arrogant and abusive to religious leaders was there in the 1990s during Moi's regime," Gachagua said.

"I can see the same pattern and we all know what the consequences were.”

"Let's be humble. Let's allow our spiritual leaders to chastise us in love. To correct us when we are wrong. Let us accord respect to our church leaders," he added.

At the same time, Gachagua took a jab at Ruto, warning him that power is transient.

"You think you have too much power because you are in government. Be very careful so history does not repeat itself," he said.

