Safaricom announces 22 percent growth half-year net profit

Thursday, November 7, 2024 - Safaricom PLC has posted a 21.7 per cent growth in net earnings for the first six months of the year, with the Group service revenue growing by 14 per cent to hit a half-year high of Sh181.4 billion.
According to the financial
results unveiled Thursday morning, the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) listed
firm's comprehensive net profit for the period was Sh36.7 billion.
The Kenyan unit, however,
recorded a net profit of Sh47.5 billion, translating to a 14.1 per cent growth.
The group's net earnings could
have been more but were hampered by currency devaluation in Ethiopia that saw
net earnings drop 17.7 per cent to Sh28.1 billion.
The value of Ethiopia's currency
has fallen by 30 per cent against the U.S. dollar after the government relaxed
currency restrictions in a bid to secure a loan of $10.7 billion from the
International Monetary (IMF) and World Bank.
The strong performance was
driven by double-digit growth in the Kenyan unit, where service revenue grew by
12.9 per cent to Sh 177 billion, resulting in EBIT and net income growing by 18
per cent to Sh79.2 billion.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments