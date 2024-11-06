RUTO congratulates DONALD TRUMP after he annihilated KAMALA HARRIS to win the U.S. presidential election





Thursday, November 7, 2024 - President William Ruto congratulated Donald Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States on Wednesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ruto said Trump’s victory reflects the American people’s strong confidence in his visionary, bold, and innovative leadership.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Kenya and on my own behalf, I convey my warmest congratulations on your election as the 47th President of the United States of America,” he said.

He said Kenya stands ready to further enhance its cooperation with the U.S. on matters of mutual interest, including trade, investment, technology and innovation, peace and security, and sustainable development.

“Kenya values its longstanding partnership with the United States spanning over 60 years grounded in our shared values of democracy, development, and mutual respect,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST