RUTO congratulates DONALD TRUMP after he annihilated KAMALA HARRIS to win the U.S. presidential election

Thursday, November 7, 2024 - President William Ruto congratulated Donald Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States on Wednesday.
In a statement on Wednesday, Ruto said Trump’s victory reflects the American people’s strong confidence in his visionary, bold, and innovative leadership.
“On behalf
of the Government and the people of the Republic of Kenya and on my own behalf,
I convey my warmest congratulations on your election as the 47th President of
the United States of America,” he said.
He said
Kenya stands ready to further enhance its cooperation with the U.S. on matters of
mutual interest, including trade, investment, technology and innovation, peace
and security, and sustainable development.
“Kenya
values its longstanding partnership with the United States spanning over 60
years grounded in our shared values of democracy, development, and mutual
respect,” he said.
