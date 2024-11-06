PHOTOs of RUTO and RAILA at a key AU meeting in Ethiopia as GACHAGUA retreats to his Mathira home after being rendered ‘jobless’.





Thursday, November 7, 2024 - President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, who is eyeing the African Union seat, are in Addis Ababa Ethiopia for a high-profile meeting.

Sharing the photos on his social media pages, Ruto wrote;

“It is imperative that Africa becomes organised and builds the necessary synergy to tackle the challenges that face the continent.

"To achieve this crucial objective, the reform agenda of the African Union institutions must be thorough and consultative.

"The reforms are aimed at making the institutions of the African Union more accountable, efficient, and effective in serving Member States and, indeed, the people of the continent.

"As the Champion of the African Union Institutional Reforms, addressed the Permanent Representatives Committee comprising African ambassadors to the AU, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.