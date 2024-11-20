RUTO’s wing loses terribly as Appellate Court reinstates UHURU as Jubilee Party leader – Look!





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has won big after the Appellate Court reinstated his wing at the helm of the Jubilee Party.

The Appellate Court rejected a request for interim stay orders sought by rebel Jubilee party members led by Cherangany Member of Parliament Joshua Kutuny and East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega, who are allies of President William Ruto.

The two politicians went to court seeking an order to temporarily stop the implementation of a High Court ruling that directed the reinstatement of Uhuru and his allies, Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe, as Jubilee Party leaders.

Judge Janet Mulwa dismissed a petition filed before the court that sought the removal of Kioni and Murathe as the party Secretary General and Vice Chairperson respectively.

Mulwa ruled that the meeting held by the rebel party members on February 20, 2023, was improperly convened and thus violated the Jubilee party's constitution.

The court held that the resolutions passed during the said meeting were thus unconstitutional.

Despite granting Kioni and Murathe the leeway to lead the Jubilee party, Justice Mulwa declined to hold Sabina Chege and Kanini Kega for acting in contempt of the party principals.

Following the ruling, Kega and Kutuny moved to court and filed an appeal that sought to overturn the High Court decision.

However, despite filing the petition as urgent, the Appellate Court declined to grant the stay orders and instead set the date for the hearing and determination of the matter for March 7, 2025.

The stalemate began in 2023 when a section of the Jubilee Party rebel MPs led by Sabina Chege and Kanini Kega staged a revolt as they sought to act as leaders on behalf of former President Uhuru Kenyatta's party.

