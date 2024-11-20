GACHAGUA’s allies incite voters to kick out RUTO and his entire team for failing Kenyans as pressure increases





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allies have called on Kenyans to vote out the Kenya Kwanza government in 2027, accusing it of failing to deliver on promises made to the Kenyan people.

Speaking at a church service in Kajiado North constituency, Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba expressed deep dissatisfaction with the Kenya Kwanza government and the growing rift within the ruling coalition.

She explained the pain that has been brought about by the health programme under the new Social Health Authority (SHA), namely the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

“We are tired of false promises, we are tired of lies. I am a mother and I feel the pain of our people.”

“When I go to the hospital, the new SHA and SHIF programmes are confusing and burdensome.”

“Patients are now required to pay Sh3,500 to Sh3,900 before being treated. This is unacceptable.” declared Wamuchomba

Wamuchomba illustrated her frustration when she highlighted her encounter with the story of a 90-year-old woman who was denied medical services because she could not afford the new fees.

The MP also criticised the dismantling of the Linda Mama programme, which previously offered free maternity services, accusing the government of causing unnecessary suffering for expectant mothers.

At the same time, Wamuchomba defended Catholic Bishops for exposing Ruto’s lies.

According to her, the church’s involvement in highlighting public grievances was justified.

“The church is the voice of God and the voice of Kenyans. When the church speaks about the cries of the people, it is not playing politics but addressing real issues,” she insisted.

