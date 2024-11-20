GACHAGUA’s allies incite voters to kick out RUTO and his entire team for failing Kenyans as pressure increases

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allies have called on Kenyans to vote out the Kenya Kwanza government in 2027, accusing it of failing to deliver on promises made to the Kenyan people.
Speaking at a church service in
Kajiado North constituency, Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba expressed deep
dissatisfaction with the Kenya Kwanza government and the growing rift within
the ruling coalition.
She explained the pain that has
been brought about by the health programme under the new Social Health Authority
(SHA), namely the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).
“We are tired of false promises,
we are tired of lies. I am a mother and I feel the pain of our people.”
“When I go to the hospital, the
new SHA and SHIF programmes are confusing and burdensome.”
“Patients are now required to
pay Sh3,500 to Sh3,900 before being treated. This is unacceptable.” declared
Wamuchomba
Wamuchomba illustrated her
frustration when she highlighted her encounter with the story of a 90-year-old
woman who was denied medical services because she could not afford the new
fees.
The MP also criticised the
dismantling of the Linda Mama programme, which previously offered free
maternity services, accusing the government of causing unnecessary suffering
for expectant mothers.
At the same time, Wamuchomba
defended Catholic Bishops for exposing Ruto’s lies.
According to her, the church’s
involvement in highlighting public grievances was justified.
“The church is the voice
of God and the voice of Kenyans. When the church speaks about the cries of the
people, it is not playing politics but addressing real issues,” she insisted.
