Lawyer NELSON HAVI lauds the Catholic Church for refusing to be silenced by rejecting RUTO’s millions – This is the way to go





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - Celebrated Lawyer Nelson Havi has lauded the Catholic and Anglican Churches for standing firm and speaking truth to power.

In a statement shared on X, the former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president praised the Catholic Church for rejecting funds donated in Soweto by President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Jonson Sakaja over the weekend.

Havi argued that the church is not and should never be the place for elected or appointed leaders to purchase the silence of the clergy or congregants.

He went ahead to acknowledge that the Catholic and Anglican Churches have set the bar high for maintaining their stance.

“The church is not and should never be the bully pulpit for elected or appointed leaders to purchase the silence of the clergy or congregants. The Catholic and Anglican Churches have set the bar high. Let those bribes be given to Dini Ya Msambwa and Yehova Wanyonyi,” Havi stated.

Havi’s statement comes after the Archdiocese of Nairobi declined Ruto’s Ksh5 million donation to Soweto Catholic Church.

In a statement yesterday, Archbishop Most Rev Philip A. Anyolo stated that the donation made to Soweto Catholic was unconstitutional and the church would not accept the funds.

