Lawyer NELSON HAVI lauds the Catholic Church for refusing to be silenced by rejecting RUTO’s millions – This is the way to go

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - Celebrated Lawyer Nelson Havi has lauded the Catholic and Anglican Churches for standing firm and speaking truth to power.
In a statement shared on X, the
former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president praised the Catholic Church for rejecting
funds donated in Soweto by President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Jonson
Sakaja over the weekend.
Havi argued that the church is
not and should never be the place for elected or appointed leaders to purchase
the silence of the clergy or congregants.
He went ahead to acknowledge
that the Catholic and Anglican Churches have set the bar high for maintaining
their stance.
“The church is not and should never be the bully pulpit for elected or appointed leaders to purchase the silence of the clergy or congregants. The Catholic and Anglican Churches have set the bar high. Let those bribes be given to Dini Ya Msambwa and Yehova Wanyonyi,” Havi stated.
Havi’s statement comes after
the Archdiocese of Nairobi declined Ruto’s Ksh5 million donation to
Soweto Catholic Church.
In a statement yesterday,
Archbishop Most Rev Philip A. Anyolo stated that the donation made to
Soweto Catholic was unconstitutional and the church would not accept the funds.
