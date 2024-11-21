RUTO’s man says MUDAVADI will be summoned by Parliament over abduction of KIZZA BESIGYE in Nairobi





Thursday, November 21,2024 - A close confidante of President William Ruto has revealed that Prime Cabinet Secretary and Minister of Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi will be summoned by Parliament regarding the abduction of Ugandan opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye in Nairobi on Saturday.

Besigye was abducted by Uganda's foreign agents when he was attending Narc Kenya party leader, Martha Karua's book launch in Nairobi.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech, chair of the National Assembly Defence and Foreign Relations Committee, stated that Mudavadi will be summoned by Parliament to explain the abduction, as he is also the acting Interior CS.

"I made an undertaking that we are going to invite the relevant leaders to shed light on what exactly happened. I will invite Musalia Mudavadi to come and explain what exactly happened," he said.

"I do not want us to be emotional on an issue we can easily get the details and we address it."

Despite a heaping distrust of the Kenyan security authorities, the legislator said that Kenya is a peaceful state and no foreigner should feel insecure about visiting the nation.

