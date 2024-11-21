Has RUTO turned NAIROBI into a city of abductions like BEIRUT? – AHMEDNASIR cries out after KIZZA BESIGYE was abducted on Saturday





Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has angrily reacted to the abduction of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye in Nairobi on Saturday.

Besigye, who was attending Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua's book launch, was abducted by Ugandan state agents and transferred to a military camp in Uganda.

Many Kenyans are questioning how the Kenyan government could allow foreign agents to arrest someone who was legally in the country.

Reacting to the arrest that has angered millions of Kenyans, Ahmednasir wondered whether President William Ruto is turning Nairobi into another Beirut.

Ahmednasir stated that it has now been a month since several Turkish nationals were abducted in Nairobi, and now it is Besigye.

“Is Nairobi becoming the Beirut of Africa? Turks, Besigye...who is next?” Ahmednasir wrote on X

Beirut is the capital city of Lebanon and it is popular for abductions, assassinations, foreign mercenaries, drugs, and illegal arms trade.

The Kenyan DAILY POST