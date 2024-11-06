RUTO’s government warns Kenyans of increased blackouts even after RAILA’s man OPIYO WANDAYI took charge





Wednesday, November 6, 2024 – Kenya is about to become a country of blackouts. This is after Kenya Power warned of an increased number of national blackouts as it grapples with regional power shortages.

This year, the country has faced an increasing number of national power blackouts and this looks set to continue as Kenya’s growing independence on imported electricity from Ethiopia, Uganda, and Tanzania brings a risk of load shedding.

This, according to Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror, means that the countries we rely on for power are set to focus on their own needs.

“Letting a very critical part of your country be controlled by an outsider is not something you want,” the CEO noted.

“If their hydro goes down, the first they disconnect is not themselves- it is us. It is a delicate environment.”

Although the power imports make up a small portion of Kenya’s total electricity usage, it is crucial in stabilizing the grid, especially when intermittent sources like wind and solar cannot fill the void left by reduced hydro generation during droughts.

All three countries exporting power to Kenya rely on hydropower generation, given their massive capacity compared to Nairobi.

“Last year, Ethiopia could not supply the contracted capacity because their hydrology was low. We had to load shed the country by 280MW,” Siror intimated.

Kenya buys 200MW from Ethiopia through a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA). There is also an option to gradually increase this amount in 2026.

The local power lender had hoped to double Ethiopia’s electricity imports by the end of this year but these plans have seemingly been dropped.

The Kenyan DAILY POST