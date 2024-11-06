High Court corners RUTO as it orders him to compensate Nairobi residents whose structures were demolished for being on riparian land

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 – President William Ruto has been dealt a severe blow after the High Court ordered his government to compensate all victims whose homes were demolished for being on riparian land.
The ruling came as a reprieve
for thousands of Nairobi residents who were evicted from their homes in
Mathare, Gwa Kairu, Mukuru Kwa Ruben, and Kiamako in Nairobi.
Appearing before Lady Justice
Anne Mogeni of the High Court, the residents challenged the government's
decision to evict them without providing alternative shelter.
The judge also ruled that the
government was aware of these settlements but chose to forcibly evict the
residents, describing the evictions as inhumane.
The ruling is set to set tongues
wagging, especially after Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki (then
Interior CS) visited the areas that were demolished and vowed not to allow
unlawful settlements along the river banks.
The ruling is further set to
revitalise impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's smear campaign against
the demolition orders, which he insisted were inhumane when he was in
government.
Many residents had also reported
being left in the cold months after the demolitions, despite President Ruto
promising that the affected residents would be settled.
This comes even as the
government through other humanitarian agencies, awarded an average of Ksh10,000
to the victims towards resettlement, even as some complained that the amount
was too small to cater for their immediate needs with the prevailing economic
conditions.
Ruto promised that the
government would use the affordable housing’s 40,000 units built in the
areas to settle the families, while on a tour of the housing project in
Nairobi’s Kibra estate.
