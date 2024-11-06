High Court corners RUTO as it orders him to compensate Nairobi residents whose structures were demolished for being on riparian land





Wednesday, November 6, 2024 – President William Ruto has been dealt a severe blow after the High Court ordered his government to compensate all victims whose homes were demolished for being on riparian land.

The ruling came as a reprieve for thousands of Nairobi residents who were evicted from their homes in Mathare, Gwa Kairu, Mukuru Kwa Ruben, and Kiamako in Nairobi.

Appearing before Lady Justice Anne Mogeni of the High Court, the residents challenged the government's decision to evict them without providing alternative shelter.

The judge also ruled that the government was aware of these settlements but chose to forcibly evict the residents, describing the evictions as inhumane.

The ruling is set to set tongues wagging, especially after Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki (then Interior CS) visited the areas that were demolished and vowed not to allow unlawful settlements along the river banks.

The ruling is further set to revitalise impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's smear campaign against the demolition orders, which he insisted were inhumane when he was in government.

Many residents had also reported being left in the cold months after the demolitions, despite President Ruto promising that the affected residents would be settled.

This comes even as the government through other humanitarian agencies, awarded an average of Ksh10,000 to the victims towards resettlement, even as some complained that the amount was too small to cater for their immediate needs with the prevailing economic conditions.

Ruto promised that the government would use the affordable housing’s 40,000 units built in the areas to settle the families, while on a tour of the housing project in Nairobi’s Kibra estate.

