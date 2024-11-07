RUTO’s government speaks on claims that DONALD TRUMP’s victory spells doom for Kenya – Look!





Thursday, November 7, 2024 – President William Ruto's government has dismissed reports suggesting that key trade agreements with the U.S. would be set aside following Donald Trump's election.

In a statement, Trade Principal Secretary Alfred K’Ombudo noted that such suggestions were inaccurate as they would not have any impact.

''Kenya and the United States of America have a long-standing trade, investment, and development cooperation relationship that is based on common and enduring principles,’’ K’Ombudo stated.

According to one of the local dailies, Kenya’s trade relations with the US would likely suffer as key trade negotiations with the US were set to be concluded by the end of the year following Trump’s victory.

The relations were particularly anchored around the current US ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, who Kenyans on social media have been advocating for her recall.

The Trade PS maintained that Kenya’s policy would not be in any way affected as the two countries are both committed to a deep economic tie that would likely have a bigger impact would the relations were destroyed.

K’Ombudo noted that the government was exploring additional means of encouraging more investment opportunities for Kenyan companies in the US market.

He added that the opportunity would also see many US firms take up the Kenyan market.

Among the key business strategies that the PS revealed Kenya will be keen on to deepen its ties with the US include the promotion of enterprise, maximizing the benefits of trade and investment for all, sustainable trade, and the use of technology.

Further, the PS announced that there was no way initial trade policies under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), would be affected by a regime change.

The Kenyan DAILY POST