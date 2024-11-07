Watch the moment a Mzungu driving a posh Range Rover confronted a Boda Boda rider after an accident in the leafy suburbs (VIDEO).





Thursday, November 7, 2024 - There was drama after a mzungu believed to be an expatriate confronted a boda boda rider following a minor accident in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi.

The rider was overtaking on the wrong side of the road when the mzungu, who was driving a posh Range Rover, crashed into his motorcycle.

In the video, the infuriated white man was seen confronting the rider and questioning him why he was breaking traffic rules.

Social media users who have had encounters with reckless riders have sided with the mzungu motorist.

“But honestly, on this one, I have to side with the Mzungu.

"You can barely tell where these Boda Boda are at any moment.

"It’s like they’re playing a risky game with every move!

"Overtaking should be done on the right and only when there’s a clear view ahead, not slipping through on the inside like they’re invincible.

"Safety should come first,” a social media user wrote.

Watch the video.

Watch the moment a mzungu driving a posh Range Rover confronted a boda boda rider after an accident in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi pic.twitter.com/0iy7ADCqsq — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 7, 2024

