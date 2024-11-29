UHURU’s lawyer links RUTO to LIMURU burial chaos where GACHAGUA was chased away like a Burukenge





Friday, November 29, 2024 - One of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s lawyers has linked President William Ruto to the Thursday chaos that erupted in a burial in Limuru.

The shameful incident occurred after alleged state-sponsored goons attacked mourners who were paying their final respects to Erastus Ndungu.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was among the mourners who were chased out of the burial by the goons.

Reacting after the incident, Uhuru's lawyer Ndegwa Njiru said the goons were hired by President William Ruto’s economic advisor Moses Kuria.

“Allegations say Moses Kuria sent goons to attack former DP RIGATHI Gachagua and if it's you have lost direction on how to play cards.

"And murima people be united and stop being used," Njiru wrote on his Twitter page.

No one has been arrested in connection with the Thursday incident.

