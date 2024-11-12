RUTO’s close confidant OSCAR SUDI flaunts his lavish Kapseret home - This man is living large (VIDEO).





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi is among the country's wealthy politicians as his nickname "Sonko wa Eldoret" suggests.

Before 2013, Sudi was relatively unknown, but his election to parliament and association with President William Ruto has made him one of the most vocal legislators in the country.

Sudi lives a luxurious life and has a knack for fine things, thanks to his deep pockets

He posted a video flaunting his multi-million Kapseret home to show his financial muscle.

The multi-million homestead has a swimming pool, a vast lawn where he hosts his political associates and friends, and other modern amenities.

Watch the video.

Former Makanga-Turned- Millionaire, Oscar Sudi Flaunts His Lavish Kapseret Home pic.twitter.com/IULJZIy8ul — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 12, 2024

