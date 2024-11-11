Bishop JOHN PAUL THIONG’O dragged to court over Ksh 243,000 owed to an Airbnb owner.





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - A dispute between businesswoman Margaret Mweru and Bishop John Paul Thiong'o, Head of City of Refuge Ministries International, has reached the Small Claims Court in Nairobi.

The businesswoman who runs a high-end furnished rental apartment business claims that Thiong’o owes her unpaid rent for services rendered on several occasions throughout 2023 and part of 2024.

Mweru's witness statement outlined the nature of her business, which involves offering luxury rental apartments listed on major platforms like Airbnb, Bookingcom, and TripAdvisor.

The apartments are primarily rented out for short stays by corporate clients, tourists, and those seeking premium private accommodations.

The respondent is said to have been a regular guest at her properties, booking the apartments for personal and private stays.

After numerous stays and an agreed-upon rental fee, the Bishop allegedly failed to pay the full rental amount amounting to Ksh 243,000 for the services rendered.

The businesswoman claims that this non-payment has been a recurring issue with the Bishop acknowledging the debt through a Debt Repayment Agreement but subsequently failing to honor the terms of repayment.

She attached the Debt Repayment Agreement as part of her evidence which shows that Thiong’o had promised multiple times to settle the amount but didn't make any payments.

In her legal filing, she expressed her frustration at the lack of accountability from the Respondent.

She states that despite her efforts to resolve the matter amicably, including serving Thiong’o with a demand letter and notice of intention to sue, there was no compliance with her requests.

This prompted her to pursue formal legal action through the Small Claims Court, seeking a judgment in her favour to recover the outstanding Ksh 243,000.

Her legal team PMAK Advocates cites a breach of contract as the basis for her claim, arguing that the Respondent’s failure to pay the agreed-upon rental fees constitutes a direct violation of the terms of their agreement.

Milimani Small Claims Court has set a mention for November 21, 2024, before Hon. Barbara A. Akinyi.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.