Bishop JOHN PAUL THIONG’O dragged to court over Ksh 243,000 owed to an Airbnb owner.

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - A dispute between businesswoman Margaret Mweru and Bishop John Paul Thiong'o, Head of City of Refuge Ministries International, has reached the Small Claims Court in Nairobi.
The businesswoman who runs
a high-end furnished rental apartment business claims that Thiong’o owes her unpaid rent for services rendered on several occasions throughout 2023
and part of 2024.
Mweru's witness statement outlined the nature of her business, which involves offering luxury
rental apartments listed on major platforms like Airbnb, Bookingcom, and
TripAdvisor.
The apartments are
primarily rented out for short stays by corporate clients, tourists, and those
seeking premium private accommodations.
The respondent is said to have been a regular
guest at her properties, booking the apartments for personal and private stays.
After numerous stays and
an agreed-upon rental fee, the Bishop allegedly failed to pay the full rental
amount amounting to Ksh 243,000 for the services rendered.
The businesswoman claims
that this non-payment has been a recurring issue with the Bishop acknowledging
the debt through a Debt Repayment Agreement but subsequently failing to honor
the terms of repayment.
She attached the Debt
Repayment Agreement as part of her evidence which shows that Thiong’o had
promised multiple times to settle the amount but didn't make any payments.
In her legal filing, she
expressed her frustration at the lack of accountability from the Respondent.
She states that despite
her efforts to resolve the matter amicably, including serving Thiong’o with a
demand letter and notice of intention to sue, there was no compliance with her
requests.
This prompted her to
pursue formal legal action through the Small Claims Court, seeking a judgment
in her favour to recover the outstanding Ksh 243,000.
Her legal team PMAK
Advocates cites a breach of contract as the basis for her claim, arguing that the
Respondent’s failure to pay the agreed-upon rental fees constitutes a direct
violation of the terms of their agreement.
Milimani Small Claims Court has set a mention for November 21, 2024, before Hon. Barbara A. Akinyi.
