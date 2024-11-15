RUTO unleashes his 'attack dogs' on Catholic Bishops for calling him a liar, corrupt, and using the State machinery to silence critics – Look!

Friday, November 15, 2024 – Kenya Kwanza legislators have lashed out at Catholic Bishops for telling President William Ruto the naked truth.
This is after they accused
Ruto's government of rampant corruption and allegedly using the state machinery
to silence critics.
The Chairman of the Kenya
Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), Archbishop Maurice Muhatia led
bishops in calling out the Kenya Kwanza regime for broken promises and failing
to listen to Kenyans' grievances.
Archibishop Muhatia's sentiments
were instantly followed by harsh rebuttals from some MPs online, who challenged
the religious leaders to validate their accusations.
Kikuyu Member of Parliament
Kimani Ichung'wah, a staunch supporter of William Ruto, was particularly
critical of the archbishop's sentiments as he accused the religious leaders of
pushing a political agenda.
"Let us all be honest. If
you have any information on corrupt legislators, please furnish us with the
information to investigate agencies or just name them and shame them,"
Ichungwa stated.
"The drafter of this
statement is portraying you either as liars or as politically partisan people
seeking to play to a political gallery," he added.
Majority Leader in the Senate,
Aaron Cheruiyot, also joined Ichung'wah in criticising the religious leaders'
statement taking a focus on the bishop's criticism of the controversial bill
presented by Senator Samson Cherargei seeking to extend presidential
terms from five to seven years.
Like Ichung'wah, the Senator
also strongly suggested that the religious leaders' statement was politically
motivated.
