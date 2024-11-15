RUTO unleashes his 'attack dogs' on Catholic Bishops for calling him a liar, corrupt, and using the State machinery to silence critics – Look!





Friday, November 15, 2024 – Kenya Kwanza legislators have lashed out at Catholic Bishops for telling President William Ruto the naked truth.

This is after they accused Ruto's government of rampant corruption and allegedly using the state machinery to silence critics.

The Chairman of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), Archbishop Maurice Muhatia led bishops in calling out the Kenya Kwanza regime for broken promises and failing to listen to Kenyans' grievances.

Archibishop Muhatia's sentiments were instantly followed by harsh rebuttals from some MPs online, who challenged the religious leaders to validate their accusations.

Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung'wah, a staunch supporter of William Ruto, was particularly critical of the archbishop's sentiments as he accused the religious leaders of pushing a political agenda.

"Let us all be honest. If you have any information on corrupt legislators, please furnish us with the information to investigate agencies or just name them and shame them," Ichungwa stated.

"The drafter of this statement is portraying you either as liars or as politically partisan people seeking to play to a political gallery," he added.

Majority Leader in the Senate, Aaron Cheruiyot, also joined Ichung'wah in criticising the religious leaders' statement taking a focus on the bishop's criticism of the controversial bill presented by Senator Samson Cherargei seeking to extend presidential terms from five to seven years.

Like Ichung'wah, the Senator also strongly suggested that the religious leaders' statement was politically motivated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST