MARTHA KARUA hits RUTO with new demands as she accuses him of deliberately failing the Education sector – Look!

Friday, November 15, 2024 - Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has accused President William Ruto of failing the education sector with his new funding model.
In a statement signed alongside
other allies including Prof Kivutha Kibwana, Karua told Ruto to withdraw the
new funding model because it is not working for students and parents.
The leaders called on the
government to revert to the old funding model.
On the other hand, the leaders
also demanded that Ruto's administration honor its agreement with the
lecturers who are on strike.
Karua and the team warned that
the ongoing stalemate would have dire repercussions on the quality of higher
education in Kenya.
"The country is staring at
an epochal collapse of quality assurance in university teaching and examination.
An international blacklisting of Kenyan academic credentials will have dire
ramifications that will go way beyond the Ruto era," read the statement in
part.
Meanwhile, the team also called
on the government to remit the outstanding HELB funds to the students and the
universities.
"Terminating funding in a
way that is causing acute problems to both learners and teachers. Intimidating
and haunting out vice-chancellors who tell them the truth and show
them a rational retreat" read the statement in part.
"Totally ignoring the
primary decency in dealing with labour relations. University staff continue on
strike while the government contemptuously reneges on its obligations
under a series of unimplemented Collective Bargaining Agreements."
Other leaders who signed off
were Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi and Kabando was Kabando.
