Education PS BELIO KIPSANG now blames parents over the rampant cheating in KCSE exams – Look!





Friday, November 15, 2024 - Education Permanent Secretary Belio Kipsang has blamed parents and examiners for the heightened exam malpractices that are being witnessed as the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams continue.

Speaking in Nyeri yesterday where he was opening a national examinations container, Kipsang blamed parents for allowing students to go to school with mobile phones which are prohibited in exam rooms.

"The biggest problem in our examinations are we adults, the parents in most cases, because when we hear people saying there's mobilisation of resources to compromise our staff the people who are mobilizing the resources are not our staff, it is we as parents," the PS said.

The PS further questioned why parents were sponsoring the malpractices yet they took the children to school for four years.

"And why are we mobilising resources to try to compromise our examinations if we have given an opportunity to our children to be in school for four years?" the PS questioned.

Multiple incidents of examination malpractice have been reported across several counties in the last few days.

The Education PS raised concerns as parents continue to fall prey to fraudsters claiming to have leaked exam papers, charging over Ksh10,000 for access.

The Kenyan DAILY POST