RUTO allows MUSEVENI to abduct KIZZA BESIGYE in Nairobi during an event organized by MARTHA KARUA.





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - President William Ruto has allowed his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, to continue oppressing Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye.

This was after Besigye was abducted in Nairobi while attending the launch of Martha Karua’s memoir, Against The Tide, on Saturday, November 16.

Besigye’s wife Winnie Byanyima claimed her husband was being held by the Ugandan Military in Kampala, Uganda. She appealed to the Ugandan Government to release her husband.

“I request the govt of Uganda to release my husband Dr Kizza Besigye from where he is being held immediately. He was kidnapped last Saturday while he was in Nairobi for Hon Martha Karua’s book launch.

“I am now reliably informed that he is in a military jail in Kampala. We, his family, and his lawyers demand to see him. He is not a soldier. Why is he being held in a military jail?” said Besigye’s wife.

Martha Karua also demanded the release of the Ugandan opposition leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST