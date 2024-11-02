No one will be spared in paying taxes – President RUTO declares





Saturday, November 2, 2024 - President William Ruto has maintained that everyone in Kenya must pay taxes as he committed to domestic revenue mobilization.

Speaking during the Tax Payers’ Day Awards at State House, Ruto said every eligible taxpayer must contribute their fair share to support development and services, with no one evading their duty or benefiting unfairly from others’ contributions.

The President commended “patriotic Kenyans” for performing their duty and filing eight million tax returns by June 30, 2024, surpassing the target by 26 per cent.

“Tax compliance is not only a legal and civic duty but also signifies our shared commitment to contribute towards national transformation,” he explained.

However, Ruto noted that Kenya’s current revenue collection is significantly below the East African Community target of 25 per cent of GDP.

“Our aim is to raise revenue from 14 percent to 22 per cent of GDP within the next decade and to promote compliance from 70 per cent to 90 per cent by 2026-27," he said.

He added that expanding the tax base by addressing hard-to-tax sectors such as the informal economy and digital businesses will require collaboration, innovation and determination.

The Kenyan DAILY POST