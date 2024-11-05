RUTO now reveals his secret deal with RAILA that saw BABA donate ‘experts’ to his government





Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - President William Ruto has revealed why he decided to close ranks with his political arch-rival and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a church service at the African Divine Church Nairobi, Ruto said that in the spirit of uniting Kenyans, Raila agreed to the formation of the broad-based government, adding that their working together is for the betterment of the country.

He said that regardless of the political party or political coalition, they will unite the country.

“Mheshimiwa Raila Odinga alikubaliana na mimi tuungane tuunganishe taifa letu la Kenya na tuhakikishe ya kwamba tunapeleka taifa letu mbele bila ya kujali wewe ni wa upande gani ama wewe ni wa mrengo gani,”he said.

The head of state further disclosed that they have the same vision for the country’s development since part of the Azimio coalition’s manifesto such as affordable housing and health was similar to that of the Kenya Kwanza.

“Katika manifesto ya Azimio ilikuwa housing na manifesto ya Kenya Kwanza ilikuwa housing. Manifesto ya Azimio ilikuwa mambo ya afya na manifesto ya Kenya Kwanza ilikuwa na mambo ya afya. Sasa mbona tusiungane tutekeleze yale yaliyoko katika manifesto yetu tubadilishe Kenya ndio Kenya iweze kusonga mbele?” he posed.

Ruto further urged political leaders to heed his call for unity, adding that focus on the country’s development.

“Mimi nawauliza ndungu zangu viongozi sisi tuliopata nafasi hii sasa mambo ya siasa tuweke kando hiyo maneno mengine yote tumemalizana nayo sasa tuungane,” he urged.

In July 2024, four ODM members were appointed to the cabinet.

