Interior PS RAYMOND OMOLLO orders Chiefs to each plant 250 trees per month to achieve RUTO’s dream or else…





Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Raymond Omollo yesterday launched the Chiefs’ Climate Action Day aimed at pushing the government’s climate action agenda at the Indira Wetlands, Kikuyu Constituency.

In a statement after the launch, PS Omollo highlighted the crucial role that the administration officers play in advancing the climate action agenda and urged them to utilize the day to mobilize tree-planting exercises of up to 250 trees in their localities.

The Chiefs’ Climate Action Day, which will be held every first Friday of the month, will have chiefs all across the country lead in coordinating the public and relevant stakeholders in tree planting initiatives across their various locations.

The chiefs will also be expected to raise awareness about the urgent need to address climate change and its impact on the planet at the grassroots level.

They are expected to oversee the planting of at least 250 trees in each of their locations during the exercise expected to take place monthly.

This initiative adds to a series of exercises being put in place by the government to achieve the 15 billion tree target by 2032.

Reaching the target will help the country reduce greenhouse emissions, stop and reverse deforestation, and restore 5.1 million hectares of deforested and degraded landscapes.

This is expected to be achieved through the African Landscape Restoration Initiative which was launched on December 22, 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST