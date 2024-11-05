KALONZO incites Kenyans as he opposes RUTO’s nefarious plans to reintroduce taxes that Gen Z rejected

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has opposed attempts by President William Ruto’s government to introduce select proposals in the defunct Finance Bill 2024.
Speaking in West Pokot County, the Wiper party
boss opposed the bid to review taxes noting that Kenyans are over-taxed.
They claimed that the process was being
engineered by Treasury CS John Mbadi.
“Let us not lie to ourselves, we have a big
challenge. If President Ruto’s government will re-introduce amendments to
Finance Act 2024 and then add taxes, it will be hard for Kenyans,” Kalonzo
stated.
His stance came as the government, in recent
days, showed plans of reintroducing proposals in the 2024/2025 Finance Bill
that will be making a return in the 2025/2026 Finance Bill.
Some of the proposals that are set to be
re-introduced are widening the tax bracket to include taxes for digital holding
companies and food delivery services.
Joined by The Democratic Action Party-Kenya
(DAP-K) party leader Eugene Wamalwa, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni,
and Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, the opposition lashed out at the
Kenya Kwanza administration in its intent to re-introduce sections of the 2024
finance.
The team claimed the bill will further burden
Kenyans who are currently reeling under heavy taxation. The leaders predicted
the introduction of parts of the rejected bill might plunge the country into a
state of chaos as was witnessed during the antigovernment protests in June.
The opposition chiefs further warned that the
proposed extension of presidential term limits risked dividing Kenyans and was
ill-advised.
The Kalonzo-led team reminded the government
of the anti-government protests in June when the country’s Gen Zs took to the
streets to protest against the tax measures.
On his part, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa
cautioned MPs against endorsing the proposals when they are presented in
Parliament.
