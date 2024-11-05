KALONZO incites Kenyans as he opposes RUTO’s nefarious plans to reintroduce taxes that Gen Z rejected





Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has opposed attempts by President William Ruto’s government to introduce select proposals in the defunct Finance Bill 2024.

Speaking in West Pokot County, the Wiper party boss opposed the bid to review taxes noting that Kenyans are over-taxed.

They claimed that the process was being engineered by Treasury CS John Mbadi.

“Let us not lie to ourselves, we have a big challenge. If President Ruto’s government will re-introduce amendments to Finance Act 2024 and then add taxes, it will be hard for Kenyans,” Kalonzo stated.

His stance came as the government, in recent days, showed plans of reintroducing proposals in the 2024/2025 Finance Bill that will be making a return in the 2025/2026 Finance Bill.

Some of the proposals that are set to be re-introduced are widening the tax bracket to include taxes for digital holding companies and food delivery services.

Joined by The Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) party leader Eugene Wamalwa, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, and Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, the opposition lashed out at the Kenya Kwanza administration in its intent to re-introduce sections of the 2024 finance.

The team claimed the bill will further burden Kenyans who are currently reeling under heavy taxation. The leaders predicted the introduction of parts of the rejected bill might plunge the country into a state of chaos as was witnessed during the antigovernment protests in June.

The opposition chiefs further warned that the proposed extension of presidential term limits risked dividing Kenyans and was ill-advised.

The Kalonzo-led team reminded the government of the anti-government protests in June when the country’s Gen Zs took to the streets to protest against the tax measures.

On his part, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa cautioned MPs against endorsing the proposals when they are presented in Parliament.

